Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain trailing from Shakur Basti seat

Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain is trailing against BJP's Karnail Singh as per early trends.

Satyendar Kumar Jain had been an ex-minister in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet from 2015 to 2023. He began his political journey with Anna Hazare's Lokpal movement. He has won the Shakur Basti assembly seat thrice – in 2013, 2015 and 2020. He also worked at the Central Public Works Department before entering politics. He later set up his architectural consultancy firm. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 31, 2022, over allegations of money laundering.

Under Arvind Kejriwal, he held several portfolios including home, health, power, water, industries, urban development, irrigation and flood control.

Satyendar Jain on BJP

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly election, Jain said people must decide whether they wanted to follow the governance model of developed nations like Sweden and France or end up like "failed states" such as Pakistan and Uganda.

Jain defended the AAP’s welfare-driven policies, arguing that free healthcare, education and basic utilities are essential for national progress.

“If we are wrong in providing free welfare schemes, then developed countries like Sweden, France and Denmark are also wrong. These countries have been investing taxpayers’ money in public welfare for decades, just like we are doing,” he told PTI.

Jain, who has been a key figure in implementing the AAP’s flagship schemes like free electricity and mohalla clinics, argued that social welfare is an investment and not an expense.

“BJP and others call it ‘freebies,’ but what about Scandinavian countries that provide free healthcare and education? Should we call them failures too?” he questioned.

The BJP has fielded Karnail Singh against Jain and the Congress has fielded Satish Luthra against the AAP's three-time sitting MLA.

“BJP has fielded a candidate who isn’t from Shakur Basti, isn’t from Delhi, and isn’t even from India. Their candidate is a migratory bird from America. Will people travel to America for their work if he wins?” Jain said.

The AAP had won 67 of 70 seats in 2015 and retained 62 in 2020. However, 2025 exit polls were unanimous in suggesting a BJP victory in Delhi.

