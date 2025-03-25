Delhi Budget 2025: Rekha Gupta unveils 1 lakh crore plan with women's safety, big education boost | Highlights

The Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi presented its maiden budget in the Assembly on Tuesday and announced a slew of initiatives, including CM Shri schools, language laboratories, modern computer labs, and startup support centres. Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta holding the Budget Document along with her finance team members at her office.(ANI)

The budget 2025-26 laid an outlay of ₹one lakh crore, marking a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

This is the BJP government's first budget in Delhi in over 26 years, following the saffron party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.

Here are the top highlights from the Delhi budget 2025-26: