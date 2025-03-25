Delhi Budget 2025: Rekha Gupta unveils ₹1 lakh crore plan with women's safety, big education boost | Highlights
The Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi presented its maiden budget in the Assembly on Tuesday and announced a slew of initiatives, including CM Shri schools, language laboratories, modern computer labs, and startup support centres.
The budget 2025-26 laid an outlay of ₹one lakh crore, marking a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year.
This is the BJP government's first budget in Delhi in over 26 years, following the saffron party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.
Here are the top highlights from the Delhi budget 2025-26:
- The government has allocated ₹100 crore to set up new CM Shri schools and ₹500 crore for an education hub in Narela.
- In the Delhi government's Budget, ₹2,144 crore was allocated for PM Jan Arogya Yojana.
- Delhi's FY26 Budget allocates ₹500 cr for Yamuna cleaning; only treated water enters the river through the decentralisation of 40 STPs.
- The Delhi government also allocated ₹5,100 crore for paying ₹2,500 per month to eligible women.
- Gupta announced free laptops for 1,200 Class 10 students and set aside ₹7.5 crore for the initiative.
- For women's safety, 50,000 CCTV cameras are to be installed.
- ₹9,000 crores have been allocated to further improve the water supply and sanitation system.
- Delhi FY26 Budget allocates ₹500 cr for repair, upgradation of STPs, ₹250 cr for the replacement of old sewer lines.
- The government also introduced travel cards for women to avail free bus rides, replacing the existing pink ticket system to curb corruption.
- For the development of multilingual skills, 100 new language labs named after Dr A P J Abdul Kalam will be established, offering courses in French, German, English, Spanish, and other languages. The project has been allocated ₹21 crore.
- Rekha Gupta also introduced a new scheme, 'New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision, ' designed to instil a business mindset in students, and allocated ₹20 crore to support this initiative.
- Gupta announced the establishment of 175 new computer labs and smart classrooms, with an investment of ₹50 crore.
- Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to relocate Tihar Jail to the city’s outskirts and allocated ₹10 crore for survey.
