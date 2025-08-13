Delhi dogs case referred to larger SC bench after uproar over 'remove all strays' order, hearing tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India has formed a fresh bench to hear the matter regarding the removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. As per a report by LiveLaw, this fresh hearing will take place on Thursday - August 14. The Supreme Court of India ordered the removal of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within 8 weeks citing rabies and dog bite attacks. ( Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

The report further added that the matter will be heard by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria.

This hearing will be different from the 2-judge bench which passed the order to remove the Delhi stray dogs on Monday.

Also Read | 'Thoughtful response': Shashi Tharoor responds to SC ruling on stray dogs

In its order issued on August 11, the SC has told authorities to round up stray dogs, starting with 5,000 dogs in the next six to eight weeks.

The order further stated that under no circumstances should the dogs be released back onto the streets.

“The stray dogs shall be captured, sterilized, dewormed and immunized as required by Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023,” says the detailed order uploaded on the SC website on Wednesday.

Uproar over ‘remove all strays’ order

The decision to refer the matter to a larger bench comes after major public uproar and backlash following the first SC order. Several politicians, celebrities and animal rights activists have expressed their opposition to the SC order.

Four members of the Gandhi family – Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, their cousin Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi – have expressed their concerns over the Supreme Court’s directive to remove stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR.

In a post on X, Lok Sabha leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to the blanket removal as "cruel."

“Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted and strip us of compassion.. These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care can keep streets safe — without cruelty… We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand," wrote Gandhi.

Shortly after the order, several dog lovers, animal rights activists and other protestors were detained near India Gate for their opposition to the order. The Supreme Court order was also termed as "impractical, illogical, and illegal" by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.