Delhi election: Congress names 16 more candidates, replaces nominee on one seat | Check full list

The Congress on Tuesday released its list of 16 candidates for the coming Delhi elections.

The party has fielded former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and Ariba Khan from Okhla.

The party has given a ticket to Dharam Pal Lakda from Mundka, Rajesh Gupta from Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town and Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar.

The party has fielded Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri, Jitender Solanki from Vikaspuri, Sushma Yadav from Najafgarh, Mange Ram from Palam, Vishesh Tokas from RK Puram, and Rajiv Chaudhary from Vishwas Nagar, among others.

In the Gokalpur seat, the party has replaced the nominee with Ishwar Bagri candidate instead of Pramod Jayanti.

The list was approved by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC). With 16 names on the list, the Congress has thus declared 63 candidates out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats.

The Congress had earlier announced two lists of 26 and 21 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is contesting on all 70 seats in Delhi and it has ruled any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, which is its ally nationally as part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

The AAP and the Congress contested the last Lok Sabha polls in 2024, which involved sharing seats in Delhi.

Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Here's the list of candidates announced by the Congress: