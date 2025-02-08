Menu Explore
Delhi election: Festive mood at BJP headquarters as party takes decisive lead in early trends

PTI |
Feb 08, 2025 12:04 PM IST

Early trends indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Delhi, with party leading in a majority of the 70 assembly seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends showed the saffron party returning to power in the national capital after more than 26 years with a decisive mandate.

BJP supporters at the party office on the counting day for Delhi Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.(PTI)
BJP supporters at the party office on the counting day for Delhi Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.(PTI)

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere.

Read Delhi election result LIVE updates

Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

The BJP was leading in 41 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 29, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission.

With the early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva reaffirmed the party's confidence in forming a government in the national capital.

He said the next Delhi chief minister would be from the BJP and added that the central leadership would decide who it would be.

Also read | New Delhi election result LIVE

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

The BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who was leading AAP's Atishi, echoed Sachdeva's optimism.

"The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," he said.

