Who is Avadh Ojha, UPSC educator who lost on poll debut in Delhi's Patparganj?

Civil services coach-turned-politician Avadh Ojha, contesting as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, lost from Patparganj assembly constituency in Delhi on his poll debut. AAP candidate Avadh Ojha during counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls, in New Delhi, (PTI)

According to the Election Commission, Ojha lost to BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi by 28,072 votes. Congress candidate Anil Kumar secured 16,549 votes.

Ojha, an influential educator, was fielded from Patparganj seat, after its outgoing MLA Manish Sisodia was shifted to Jangpura.

“I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me a chance to work in the field of education in politics,” Ojha said after joining the party.

"AAP is doing work in the field of education and Ojha's joining the party will strengthen efforts to strengthen education and "ultimately our nation will be strengthened", Kejriwal said.

Sisodia added that it was a special day and Ojha had been doing good work in education for which he too has dedicated his whole life.

"He has not only inspired millions of youth but has also transformed their lives through his efforts. Additionally, the impactful work he has done through various mediums reflects his stature as a great teacher," Sisodia added.

Here are five things to know about Avadh Ojha:-

1. Avadh Ojha was born in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. His father worked as a postmaster and his mother was a lawyer. While his parents pushed him to take up medicine, he set his sight on cracking the UPSC exam.

2. Ojha began his teaching career in 2005, specializing in History, and holds an array of academic qualifications, including MA in Hindi Literature, LLB, MPhil, and PhD in Hindi Literature, an official statement of AAP said.

3. Avadh Ojha moved to Pune in 2019 to establish Iqra IAS Academy.

4. On December 2, Ojha joined the AAP in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

5. Avadh Ojha was fielded from BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Kumar.