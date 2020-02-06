Delhi Elections 2020| AAP leader Sanjay Singh gets EC notice for ‘distorted, unverified’ allegations against BJP

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:08 IST

The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh for “making distorted and unverified” allegations against the BJP.

The poll body gave him time till 12pm on Friday to explain his position.

“The Commission is, prima facie, of the view that by making the aforementioned distorted and unverified statements, you have violated the above said provision of Model Code of Conduct, apart from the fact that said statement could create confusion and panic among general public and electors,” EC said.

Sanjay Singh, the ruling AAP’s Rajya Sabha member, had in January accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to defer the February 8 Delhi elections by creating disturbances in the Capital.

Singh had claimed that the BJP would do something bad on February 2 to instigate violence and alleged that the opposition party’s leaders were making hate speeches to vitiate the atmosphere.

The AAP leader’s comments came after a gun-wielding teenager had fired a bullet at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and injured a student.

He had also hit out at Delhi Police, which is under the Union home minister Amit Shah, saying the policemen were unable to pin down the man for some time.

“Since Amit Shah has taken over as the home minister, the law and order situation has deteriorated,” Singh said. “The hands of the police are tied by Shah,” he added.”

The bitter election campaign, which has seen the AAP and BJP indulge in name-calling and hurl accusations at each, will end on Thursday ahead of the voting on Saturday.

The votes will be counted on February 11.