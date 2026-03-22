Delhi engulfed in ‘not very common’ dense fog in March; records lowest temperature since February 26

Delhi weather: Several pockets across Delhi-NCR were engulfed in a blanket of shallow fog on Saturday morning, accompanied by a dip in temperature, as meteorological factors ensured a winter day-like morning. The lowest visibility was 1,200 metres, recorded between 7.30am and 8.30am at Safdarjung and between 8am and 9am at Palam, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Commuters make their way amid dense fog on an early morning near Raj Ghat, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius (°C) on Saturday, the lowest since February 26. It was 3°C below the previous day’s, 3.5°C below normal and 3.9°C below the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The veil of fog, however, lifted as the day progressed, with the city clocking a maximum temperature of 27.4°C.

As per IMD data, this is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the last 10 days of March in at least 15 years.

Experts attributed the occurrence of fog to a combination of recent rain, high moisture content in the atmosphere and relatively calm winds overnight. “Shallow fog formation in late March is not very common but can occur when there is sufficient moisture near the surface and clear skies during the night allow temperatures to drop,” an IMD official said.

Experts noted that the spell of light rainfall earlier this week contributed to increased humidity, which, combined with a drop in night temperatures, created favourable conditions for condensation near the surface.

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Mahesh Palawat, president at Skymet Weather, said the fog was a direct result of these interacting factors. “Shallow fog was seen across parts of Delhi-NCR as the minimum temperature dropped to 13°C and it rained over the past couple of days. So, there was heavy moisture in the air along with clear skies that led to condensation and foggy conditions,” he said.

Despite the morning fog, daytime conditions remained relatively pleasant, with subdued temperatures when compared to typical late-March weather. IMD data indicate that both maximum and minimum temperatures have remained below normal over the past few days, influenced by recent western disturbances and associated cloud cover.

IMD forecasts similar weather conditions to persist over the next couple of days, with cool mornings and gradually rising daytime temperatures. IMD officials said that while fog intensity is expected to reduce, shallow mist may still occur in isolated areas in the early morning hours.

Palawat said that a feeble western disturbance is expected to affect the northwestern parts of the country on March 26, but its impact on Delhi-NCR is likely to be minimal.

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IMD’s extended outlook indicates a gradual rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures after March 24, with daytime temperatures expected to approach or slightly exceed normal levels by the end of the month. No significant rainfall has been forecast for Delhi during this period, except for a spell of light rainfall on Monday afternoon, suggesting largely dry weather conditions ahead.

Seasonal transition patterns are also becoming evident, with March typically marking the shift from cooler winter conditions to warmer pre-summer weather in north India. “Such fluctuations are not unusual during transitional months when multiple weather systems interact,” an IMD official said, adding that clearer skies and rising temperatures are expected to dominate by the last week of March.

Meanwhile, air quality in the capital showed a slight deterioration due to the changing weather conditions. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 119, which was in the “moderate” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) daily bulletin. It was 93 a day earlier. Experts attribute the worsening air quality to calm wind conditions and temperature inversions during the early morning hours, which can trap pollutants closer to the surface.