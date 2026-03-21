Delhi wakes up to dense fog, rare sighting for March end; temp drops sharply

Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed dense fog across the city as large crowds gathered at Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A dense layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi and neighbouring regions, including Noida , on Saturday morning as the national capital continues to witness an unusual March marked by low temperatures, better air quality index (AQI) and heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature is expected to rise and remain between 27°C and 29°C in the capital on Saturday, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop to between 13°C and 15°C. The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 16°C.