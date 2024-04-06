Delhi excise policy case: ‘Manish Sisodia delaying trial’, alleges ED in court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other accused are delaying trial in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.



According to a PTI report, the central agency while opposing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's bail plea, claimed that he was he was responsible for drafting the policy and advance kickbacks of ₹100 crore were received by him and other members of the party. AAP leader and former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia arrives at Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

"The delay in the trial of the case has not been caused by the prosecution but by the accused persons. Concerted efforts were made on the part of the accused persons, including Sisodia, to delay the trial in the case," the ED told the court in response to Sisodia's second bail plea.



During the court proceedings, Sisodia's party colleague Sanjay Singh, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court, also appeared in the court.



According to the report, ED claimed that a total of 95 applications have been filed by the accused seeking similar prayers, of which six have been filed by Sisodia.



“Frivolous applications have been filed by the accused involved in the case, for which costs have also been imposed by the predecessor judge,” the agency said in its submissions. The court extended Sisodia's judicial custody till April 18.

The judge will further hear the arguments on April 10.

Sisodia, who once held 18 out of 33 portfolios in the Delhi government headed by Arvind Kejriwal, who is also in jail after being arrested in the same case, was held by the CBI and then the ED.



The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.



While Sanjay Singh is out on bail, Kejriwal, Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are lodged in the Tihar jail.



