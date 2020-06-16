Delhi gets 300 isolation coaches from railways in fight against Covid-19

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:16 IST

Delhi’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic will get a boost with the Northern Railways moving around 300 isolation coaches at the Anand Vihar terminal on Tuesday, ANI reported.

“Only people with mild symptoms will be kept here. Management of coach and patient will be done by the state,” the Northern Railways chief public relations officer (CPRO) said.

Earlier Tuesday, the Delhi government directed the Taj Man Singh hotel to provide all its rooms to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with immediate effect for accommodating Covid-19 patients.

The government order said that the central Delhi hotel will “isolate and place all its rooms at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for accommodating more number of Covid-19 patients.”

The Delhi government has ordered other hotels also to be attached to hospitals in the wake of the rising numbers of Covid-19 patients. Delhi’s Covid-19 tally stands at close to 43,000 which includes 1,400 casualties.

Last week, the government estimated that the capital might need 5.5 lakh hospital beds for Covid-19 patients by the end of July.

A high-level meeting on Sunday called by Union home minister Amit Shah decided on a slew of measures to boost the national capital’s capability to fight the Covid-19 pandemic amid rising numbers.