Delhi govt forms assessment panel to ascertain effect of Pusa bio-decomposer for stubble burning-caused pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the panel will have 15 members, including MLAs, and officials from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, and Agriculture Department.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
The impact assessment committee set up by the Delhi government has been asked to submit an assessment report to the government within a week. (HT file photo)
         

The Delhi government on Friday set up an impact assessment committee to ascertain the effect of Pusa bio-decomposer in reducing pollution due to stubble burning in the national capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the panel will have 15 members, including MLAs, and officials from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, and Agriculture Department.

Also Read | Delhi air enters ominous ‘severe’ zone; local factors, stubble play crucial role

“The government has decided to set up an impact assessment committee to ascertain the impact of Pusa bio-decomposer in reducing pollution due to stubble burning in Delhi,” Rai said during a press conference. The committee has been asked to submit an assessment report to the government within a week. The report will be presented before the Supreme Court after Diwali, he said.

