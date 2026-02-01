Delhi govt schools to witness 10 ‘bagless’ days, quizzes, street plays among activities planned

Street plays, gardening, cooking competition and quizzes are amongst the activities that the Delhi government school students are participating in as the “10 Bagless Days” initiative has started for the ongoing academic session 2025-26. The concept was formally launched in the last academic session under the National Education Policy 2020, and now applies to classes I-VIII. (REUTERS file)

Officials said that under the initiative, students attend school without their usual textbooks and focus on skill-building exercises. The concept was formally launched in the last academic session under the National Education Policy 2020, and now applies to classes I-VIII.

“The Union ministry of education has approved the ‘Bagless Days in Schools’ activity at the elementary level (classes I-VIII) for Samagra Shiksha-Delhi. The activities are scheduled to be conducted from January to February 2026. Activities shall be conducted two days every week until the 10-day requirement is met,” the education department said in a January 16, adding that ₹13,500 have been sanctioned for the initiative.

Principals and teachers told HT that they have a better roadmap for implementation this time. Awdhesh Jha, principal of CM Shri School in Rohini Sector 8, said the school has divided these classes into two groups: junior (I-V) and senior (VI-VIII). The activities for the senior classes are more subject-specific like quizzes, practicals in the lab and reading sessions in the library, whereas for juniors it is more physical activity oriented like nukkad natak and fancy dress competition.

Similarly, principal of Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Mangolpuri, Ranveer Singh Dalal said: “We have just finished one bagless day . For junior classes, we encouraged the students to do gardening and learn names of various trees and plants in the school, whereas senior classes were asked to explore the school, including spaces like the library.