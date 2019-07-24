Delhi govt warns city schools, asks them to de-concretise trees

The Delhi government has warned city schools against concretisation of the bases of trees and plants within their campuses citing the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders. The department of Forests and Wildlife has issued an order to the Directorate of Education (DoE) and education departments of the three civic bodies-- east, north and south--- directing them to de-concretise the trees in their schools with ‘immediate effect.’

In Delhi, civic bodies run schools up to class 5 and the state government schools are up to Class 12.

Last month, the forest department had fined Bikaner House authorities near India Gate Rs 18.70 lakh for concretising the base of at least 187 trees on their campus.

The move has come after the department received complaints of concretised trees and plants in schools. “It has again been brought to our notice that concretisation of trees not only damages them, it is also an offence under the Delhi preservation of trees act, 1994. In addition it also amounts to contempt of court, being a violation of the NGT’s order,” the order stated.

The schools are being asked to de-concretise the trees. “It should be done manually without the use of JCB machines so that the roots are not damaged,” the order added.

The schools have also been asked to add a new clause of leaving trees de-concretised in their tenders for any fresh construction. “Please ensure removal of all signboards, names and advertisements or any kind of boards or electric wires and high tension insulated cables placed on trees,” the order stated.

