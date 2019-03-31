Delhi HC stay on ban on e-cigarettes may be challenged

The Centre plans to challenge the Delhi high court’s March 20 order staying the Union health ministry’s ban on the sale, manufacturing, distribution, trade, import and advertisements of e-cigarettes and vapes in India.

Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), commonly known as e-cigarettes or vapes, are becoming popular. E-cigarettes do not burn or use tobacco leaves, but instead vaporise a solution a user then inhales.

“The government took a decision to regulate the sale of any form of electronic nicotine delivery devices in the country because its benefits are still debatable. These products could not be sold and distributed without special permission from the drug controller. The ministry will soon approach the court to have the stay lifted,” said a Union health ministry official on condition of anonymity.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on February 22 ordered drug controllers across the country to ensure ENDS are not sold, manufactured, distributed, traded, imported and advertised. In August, the health ministry issued an advisory to all states.

Delhi’s additional health services director, Dr SK Arora said the number of tobacco users has gone down with the implementation of current regulations on tobacco products. “Why add one more to the mix?”

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 23:19 IST