Delhi high court rejects plea seeking PM Modi's disqualification from contesting polls for six years

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly seeking votes in the name of "god and place of worship" during his recent speech at Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. The high court said that the plea is devoid of merits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI file)

The court was of the view that the plea was “thoroughly misconceived” since the petitioner had approached the court when the Election Commission was yet to take a call on his representation seeking similar relief.

“Petitioner presupposes that there has been a violation of MCC. This is completely unjustified. The plea being devoid of merits is dismissed,” a bench of justice Sachin Datta said in the order.



Recently, the Congress had moved the Election Commission against the prime minister over his ‘infiltrator’ remark on the Muslims at a poll rally in Rajasthan.

"The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," Modi had said.

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" he added.



The Election Commission had taken cognizance and directed BJP president JP Nadda to ensure that all star campaigners maintain highest level of discourse expected from them.



The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 7. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4.



