Delhi Jantar Mantar farmers protest: ‘Arrest will bring new revolution': Farmer leader Tikait detained ahead of stir

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted on Sunday that he was detained on his way to Delhi when he was entering the national capital to participate in a protest. In a post, Tikait said he was “arrested”. He called out the Delhi Police for “working at the behest of the central government”, stressing that farmers won't back down.

“The Delhi Police working on the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. We won't stop, we won't get tired, we will not bow down,” Tikait tweeted in Hindi, with pictures of him in detention.

Security has been tightened in the national capital as farmers prepare to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against unemployment in the country. The stir to be held on Monday comes days after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson led a demonstration in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri against union minister Ajay Mishra, and his son Ashish. The minister's son is a top accused in the farmers' killing in the Lakhimpur area last year.

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai condemned Tikait's detention, sharing a video on Twitter. "Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was on his way to the employment movement but was stopped by the police at the border itself. This is very despicable," Rai wrote in Hindi.

रोजगार आंदोलन, जंतर मंतर पर आ रहे किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत को पुलिस ने बॉर्डर पर ही रोका।



— Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) August 21, 2022

The 'mahapanchayat' at the iconic Jantar Mantar on Monday is being organised by farmers' body - Samyukt Kisan Morcha, among other groups. They will pass through the jurisdiction of the outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad.

Adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the outer district of Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station to avoid any untoward incident, the police said, adding a full proof law and order arrangement was already in place.

