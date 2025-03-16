Menu Explore
Delhi man dies from self-inflicted gunshot during argument with father

PTI |
Mar 16, 2025 11:16 PM IST

The incident took place on Thursday night, when 21-year-old Sachin got engaged in a heated argument with his family.

A 21-year-old man died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest during a struggle with his father in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, an official said on Sunday.

In a fit of rage, the man grabbed his father's licensed double-barreled gun and threatened to take his own life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In a fit of rage, the man grabbed his father's licensed double-barreled gun and threatened to take his own life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Sachin Kumar, police said, adding that his father works as a security guard in a private organisation.

After returning home on Thursday night, Kumar engaged in a heated argument with his family, police said.

In a fit of rage, he grabbed his father's licensed double-barreled gun and threatened to take his own life, they added.

As his father attempted to wrest the firearm from him, the gun accidentally discharged a bullet, hitting Sachin in the chest.

He was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

"We have seized the weapon and launched further investigation into the matter," said the officer.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
