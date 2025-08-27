Delhi man dragged to death by teen driver in Samaypur Badli, chilling incident caught on camera

A 32-year-old man died after being hit and dragged by a car driven by a minor in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, with CCTV camera footage capturing the incident that took place on August 23. 32-year-old man dies after being hit and dragged by a car driven by a minor in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli.(Videograb)

The victim has been identified as Sujeet Mandal, a resident of Raja Vihar. His brother-in-law, Jitesh, said Mandal worked at a PVC pipe factory in M-2, Phase 1, Badli Industrial Area.

The incident occurred around 7pm near Mandal’s workplace when he was hit by a red car. CCTV footage showed him trapped under the vehicle, dragged for nearly 600 metres, and left near the NDPL office, gate 5, ANI reported, quoting Hareshwar, deputy commissioner of police, outer north district.

“Despite realising that the injured person was trapped beneath the vehicle, the driver stopped briefly and then drove on,” the officer added.

Mandal’s body, showing multiple injuries and torn clothes, was found at the scene and taken to Burari Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The accused was traced and apprehended within six hours with the help of CCTV footage, mobile tracking, and the vehicle’s registration number.

A case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at Samaypur Badli police station.