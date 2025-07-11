Search
Delhi man trying to book resort in Goa conned by fake LaLit Hotels 'executive', loses 33,000

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 08:00 AM IST

The mastermind behind the scam allegedly built fake luxury hotel websites to trick people and swindle them out of their money.

A man attempting to book a stay at a luxury spa resort in Goa was duped of 33,000 by a fraudster posing as an executive of the luxury hotel group The LaLiT. With this, the Delhi Police has unearthed a hotel booking scam targeting travellers seeking luxury stays. 

The fraud came to light when a man attempted to book a room at the LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort in Goa and later discovered he had been cheated out of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,000. (Pic used for representation)(Unsplash)
According to The Times of India report, Sharukh Khan, the 25-year-old accused, allegedly created fake websites mimicking luxury hotels to deceive people and steal their money. He has been arrested in Nuh, Haryana.

The Delhi man who was conned was under the impression that he was booking a room at the LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort in Goa, but later discovered he had been cheated out of 33,000.  

Also Read | Content creator loses 93,600 in hotel booking scam through fake Google listing

According to The Indian Express report, the Delhi man was made to pay 33,000 through a UPI-based QR code. He was told that the amount had to be paid at once as split transcations were not being accepted, the publication quoted a police official as saying. 

After he filed a complaint, investigators tracked digital activity and financial trails, gathering sufficient evidence to apprehend Khan. 

Also Read | Trump Hotel Rentals: AI video used to dupe over 200 people in 2 crore fraud in Karnataka

Fake hotel sites with realistic pictures

To dupe his victims, Sharukh Khan created bogus websites that closely imitated well-known luxury hotels, featuring convincing images, branding, and attractive offers to deceive users. 

Police revealed that the stolen funds were funnelled through a merchant bank account, and the fraudulent website was set up using false information.

According to officials, one such site – https://thelalitxxlgrxxort.in – was a fake version of the official website of the Hotel Lalit Golf & Spa Resort in Goa.

According to The Times of India report, Khan allegedly promoted these fake websites online, attracting victims with tempting discounts. When someone tried to book, he posed as hotel staff and convinced them to transfer money.

He further deceived customers by sending fake confirmation emails and texts, using copied logos and polished language to make them seem authentic.

“To add credibility, he accepted payments via UPI QR codes, making the transactions appear legitimate. After receiving the money, he would cut off all contact, leaving victims without bookings or refunds,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

“The team, led by Inspector Pravesh Kaushik, worked tirelessly to track down Khan, using technical surveillance and digital analysis to identify his location. Finally, after several raids, Khan was arrested in Mewat, Haryana, and two mobile phones used in the crime were recovered from his possession,” DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel was quoted as saying.

Investigators found that Khan acted alone in running the scam but had help in creating the fake websites. His associate, Naseem, is currently absconding, and police efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.

