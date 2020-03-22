Delhi metro shuts down following Centre’s pan India directive for suspension till March 31

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:54 IST

In a major move to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Centre has suspended Metro services in the entire country from Sunday till March 31. Metro operations in the country were anyway suspended on Sunday in wake of the ‘Janta Curfew’.

The housing and urban affairs ministry directed all the metro rail corporations in over 11 cities in this regard. In a message to all the managing directors of the metro corporations, DS Mishra, secretary, HUA, said, “Now in view of current global pandemic of this Coronavirus, for containing its further spread through inter-personal proximity, it has been decided to close down metro rail services on all operational networks across the country till 31st March, 2020.”

Mishra said that this will help in “breaking the chain of further infection of Covid-19”. All the chief secretaries were informed about the Centre’s decision on Sunday via video conferencing, said a HUA official.

On Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had announced its decision to heavily curtail its services on Monday to “promote social distancing” in light of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

DMRC spokesperson said that now the services stand suspended till March 31.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC said, “As per the latest decision in the fight against Coronavirus it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31, 2020. The move is aimed at controlling the spread of Coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being.”

He added, “The Delhi Metro system will, however, continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration and security of the system will continue to be taken care of by CISF.”