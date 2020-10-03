Delhi Metro to start services for UPSC candidates from 6am on Sunday

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:24 IST

Delhi Metro will start its services at 6am on all lines and stations on Sunday to help aspirants appearing for the civil services preliminary 2020 examination reach their centres.

“To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted on Saturday.

The Civil Services preliminary 2020 examination held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was earlier scheduled for May 31, which had to be postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 5, UPSC had announced that it will conduct the prelims examination on October 4 at 2,569 centres across 72 cities in the country.

More than 10.58 lakh candidates have applied for the examination this year.