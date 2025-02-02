Delhi poll | Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of ‘hooliganism’; Assam CM calls him ‘biggest goon’: ‘Can beat up own MP’

Days day before the Delhi assembly election, the war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified, with Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accusing the Opposition party of “hooliganism”, while Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to the AAP's boss as the “biggest goon". Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, calling him the “biggest goon in the country.”

The BJP claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had sensed defeat in the elections, which it said had affected his “language and mental condition".

During a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that with only three days left for the polls, the AAP was experiencing a “storm of support” and was on track for a “historic victory”.

“In this desperate situation, the BJP is baffled. Especially Amit Shah is rattled and maddened. The kind of hooliganism he has spread in Delhi has never been seen by the people before," Kejriwal said.

In the Delhi assembly election, set for February 5 with results to be announced on February 8, Kejriwal faces a triangular contest against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal also submitted a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, citing several instances of attacks, threats, and intimidation of AAP volunteers and supporters allegedly by the BJP. He further claimed that the Delhi Police was intimidating AAP workers at the BJP’s direction.

He called on the CEC to deploy special observers in New Delhi to monitor police actions on the night before polling day and prevent unlawful detentions.

The AAP aims for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is eager to reclaim control of the national capital after over 25 years.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's ‘biggest goon’ charge against Kejriwal

Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the “biggest goon in the country”, referring to the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

“A goon like Arvind Kejriwal who can beat up his own MP at his residence, have you ever seen such a big goon?...He is the biggest goon in India,” CM Sarma said during a media interaction on Sunday.

Sarma’s remarks were in response to Swati Maliwal’s accusation that she was allegedly assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, a personal aide of Arvind Kejriwal, at the former Delhi CM’s residence.

Sarma also attacked Kejriwal’s focus on Mohalla Clinics, questioning their need and advocating for the development of medical colleges in Delhi.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) said that I have brought a revolution in health and education...He told us that we (AAP) have opened the Mohalla Clinic in Delhi and this is the biggest health model in the country... Is there a system in our country to build hospitals even on footpaths?...Why is Arvind Kejriwal talking about such a big hospital? In a city like Delhi, should Mohalla Clinic be built or a Medical College?" Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI.

As the Delhi elections approach, campaigning has become more intense, with the BJP, Congress, and AAP all launching strong attacks on each other.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)