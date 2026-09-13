Last few monsoon showers for Delhi? IMD forecasts light to heavy rain in some areas over next three days

Delhi is likely to receive showers over the next three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting isolated heavy rainfall in the National Capital from September 13 to September 17. The weather department forecast predicted “partly cloudy sky” on Monday (September 14). (ANI)

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is also likely over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on September 16 and September 17, the weather department said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

Meteorologists said the ongoing spell could be one of the last major spells of rain in the national capital. The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Delhi after September 21, with its departure likely to be slightly delayed this year, they said, according to PTI news agency.

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What does the IMD forecast say? “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during 16th-17th September,” the IMD bulletin stated.

It added, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on 13th September; Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during 13th-17th September; East Rajasthan during 13th-14th September.”

The weather department forecast predicted “partly cloudy sky” on Monday (September 14), with very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places during afternoon to evening.

A “generally cloudy sky” will persist on Tuesday, with a spell of very light to light rain at a few places during morning hours, and another spell of very light to light rain predicted during afternoon to evening. A spell of very light to light rain will continue at isolated places during forenoon to afternoon, according to the IMD forecast.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to reach around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius on Monday, respectively. On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, .1 notches above the season's average.

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Rainfall and cloudy skies in Capital during weekend The Capital witnessed rain and cloudy skies on Saturday as well, with a brief respite on Sunday before the next predicted spell. Several parts of Delhi received showers on Saturday.

According to IMD, Safdarjung recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Lodi Road and Ayanagar recorded 0.5 mm each. Palam received trace rainfall during the period, while no rain was recorded at Ridge. The 24-hour cumulative rainfall till 8.30 am was 1.8 mm at Safdarjung, 4.7 mm at Palam, 2.4 mm at Lodi Road, 10.6 mm at Ridge and 10.3 mm at Ayanagar.