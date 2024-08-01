Delhi rain: Schools to remain closed today amid heavy waterlogging, traffic congestion

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools will remain closed on Thursday in the city after it was lashed by heavy rain. This comes hours after the streets of the capital were left heavily waterlogged due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening. New Delhi: Waterlogging outside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel during rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The minister, in a post on X, said, "In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st."

The rain led to massive waterlogging and traffic disruption, unleashing chaos on roads on Wednesday evening. The downpour has severely affected the city's infrastructure, with vehicles stranded on flooded roads.

Delhi saw heavy traffic congestions and blocked roads on Wednesday night, with the weather agencies predicted that moderate rains will continue in the national capital on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall brought the national capital to a screeching halt on Wednesday evening, inundating large parts of the city, choking key stretches with unending traffic and leaving people stranded as roads turned into rivers.

The torrential downpour prompted the weather office to issue its highest 'red' warning. The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of "areas of concern", it said. The weather office advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

At least 10 flights scheduled to land at the Delhi airport were diverted -- eight to Jaipur and two to Lucknow -- due to inclement weather conditions. Airlines also warned of the possibility of more flight disruptions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's primary weather station Safdarjung recorded 79.2 mm of downpour between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm; Mayur Vihar 119 mm; Delhi University 77.5 mm; Pusa 66.5 mm; and the Palam observatory 43.7 mm.

The heavy downpour also led to a house collapse in north Delhi's Sabji Mandi area. While details of it were still awaited, the Delhi Fire Services said the house was located close to the Ghanta Ghar near Robin Cinema.

Five fire tenders are at the spot, the department added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said he has asked officers to remain on alert. "Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," he said in the post on 'X'.

(With inputs from PTI)