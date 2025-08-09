Delhi traffic alert: These areas affected by waterlogging amid heavy rain. Avoid the routes

Several parts of Delhi experienced waterlogging on Saturday, August 8, morning after heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms swept through the national capital, as well as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and other areas of the NCR, slowing traffic in affected stretches. Due to light rain, there was a heavy traffic jam on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Noida on August 4. (Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times)

According to news agency ANI, areas such as Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar received intense showers, while light rain along Mathura Road also caused waterlogging. At Bharat Mandapam, water accumulated near Gate No. 7 following early-morning precipitation.

IMD forecast for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “thunderstorms with rain” for Saturday, with maximum temperatures expected to settle around 33°C and minimum temperatures hovering near 25°C.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C — two notches above normal — and a minimum of 26.8°C, slightly below the seasonal average.

No rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours, with humidity levels ranging from 69% in the morning to 56% in the evening. The IMD has indicated that thunderstorm and rain activity will likely continue over the next few days.

Traffic disruptions

The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories urging commuters to avoid the Zakhira Railway Underpass on Road No. 40, which has been waterlogged. Traffic diversions are in place near Inderlok Chowk, with vehicles from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk being rerouted towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg and vice versa. Authorities advised motorists to use alternate routes for smoother travel.

Air quality status

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 116 on Friday, placing it in the “moderate” category. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, with potential breathing discomfort for sensitive groups.

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts of Himachal Pradesh and a yellow alert for the rest, warning of continued rainfall in the hill state.

The ongoing monsoon has already caused significant damage in Himachal. Since June 20, 202 deaths have been recorded in monsoon-related incidents — 108 due to rain, floods, and landslides, and 94 in road accidents, according to official data.