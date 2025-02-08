Delhi results: Omar Abdullah's ‘aur lado’ dig at AAP, Congress as BJP surges ahead

As early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Delhi assembly election, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and INDIA bloc ally Omar Abdullah on Saturday took a veiled dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Congress over their tensions. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,

Taking to social media platform X, the National Conference leader shared a meme of a saint with the caption, “Aur lado aapas mein!!!” (keep fighting among yourselves). Follow live updates on Delhi results

Omar Abdullah's X post apparently pointed at the internal rift between the two parties, which are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, in the run-up to the Delhi assembly election.

Rahul Gandhi targeted Arvind Kejriwal

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, held rallies and targeted Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy 'scam' case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission.

The BJP was leading in 43 seats, while the AAP was ahead in 27 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was leading from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 254.

AAP candidate and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy in Greater Kailash seat by 459 votes.

Delhi chief minister Atishi was 1149 votes behind BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri in the Kalkaji seat.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.