Delhi: Robbers loot 12 lakh jewellery, face 'chilly powder' counterattack

A gang of masked robbers looted gold jewellery worth ₹12 lakh at knifepoint from a showroom in Mangolpuri in outer North Delhi district, the police said on Sunday. However, their plan to rob other shops was foiled as local shopkeepers threw chili powder in their eyes, making them flee the spot. Delhi news: The gang was eight-strong and was armed with knives. (Representational)

The police have registered a case and are collecting CCTV footage in the area. They found the showroom ransacked and goods strewn on the road. They also found chilly powder at the spot.

"On reaching the spot, police found the showroom ransacked, with goods from nearby shops scattered on the road. Traces of red chilli powder were also found in front of a couple of shops," a senior police officer told PTI.

The gang was eight-strong and was armed with knives. They broke the gas shelves and decamped with gold worth ₹12 lakh. They also looted customers present inside the store.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, the Delhi Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Haryana 14 years after he allegedly robbed a tempo driver in broad daylight. The accused, Mukesh alias Dhandu, was declared a proclaimed offender in 2011.

"He had evaded arrest for 14 years and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in 2015," a senior police officer said, reported PTI.

He had allegedly robbed the driver of ₹3 lakh and a mobile phone. While his accomplice had been arrested, he evaded arrest.

The police arrested him from Haryana's Bahadurgarh. He confessed to his involvement in the crime, the police claimed.

