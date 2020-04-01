Nizamuddin Covid-19 scare escalates, ICMR says ‘no community spread’: 10 points

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 09:28 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 1,200. According to the figures shared by the Ministry of Health, as many as 1,231 people are currently infected with Covid-19 in the country while 123 have recovered. 35 people have lost their lives to the infection.

The headquarters of a religious group in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has now emerged as the single-biggest source of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in the country, leading to at least eight deaths and 117 confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, the country entered the eighth day of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.

Here are the key developments:

1. One of South Asia’s biggest clusters identified. Over 3000 people in different states and some from other countries may have contracted the infection at Tablighi Jamat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

2. Members of Tablighi Jamat are booked for violating Covid-19 restrictions and Maulana booked for allegedly asking people to not obey government orders.

3. State governments across India scrambled on Tuesday to identify at least 3,200 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi that has emerged to be the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country. At least 11 state governments and union territories put hundreds of people under quarantine and tested them for the dreaded infection.

4. Indian Council of Medical Research says no community transmission in the country yet.

5. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says to expect a surge in cases as many more from Markaz likely to test positive.

6. The Centre has begun making additional arrangements for the supply of medical cargo, including the arrangement of special flight operations and special parcel trains.

7. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir has said 20 villages have been isolated to prevent Covid-19 from spreading, especially after some people associated with Tablighi Jamaat told officials about their travel history. Many of them had even participated in the religious congregations in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi and Samba in J-K in the first two weeks of March.

8. In a telephonic conversation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the coordination of efforts to respond to the coronavirus crisis, said “close cooperation is imperative to combat the coronavirus”.

9. The fire safety solutions firm ‘Ceasefire’ has been sealed by the district administration after 13 employees and 11 of their family members had tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida.

10. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that media should maintain a strong sense of responsibility while disseminating news on coronavirus and should ensure that unverified and fake news is not published.