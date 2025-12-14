Delhi schools to move to hybrid mode for students up to Classes 9, 11 as GRAP 4 kicks in

With Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being enforced in Delhi Saturday, classes for students up to Class 9, and Class 11 will be moved to the hybrid mode. This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked GRAP 4 in Delhi with immediate effect.(HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)

According to a circular by the Delhi Directorate of Education, all schools were directed to also conduct classes for the above Grades online, in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked GRAP 4 in Delhi with immediate effect, as the air quality index (AQI) in the Capital slipped to the ‘severe’ category.

The DDE circular, dated December 13, states that “all Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and XI in a “Hybrid Mode” i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders."

It further said that the option to exercise the online mode of education, wherever available, would rest with the students and their guardians. The circular asked the Heads of Schools to relay this information to the parents and guardians of the students immediately.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital was recorded at 448 at 7 pm on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A day earlier, the 24-hour average AQI reading stood at 349, in the ‘very poor’ category.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) forecast that the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘severe’ category, but could improve to the ‘poor’ category on Monday.

Under GRAP 4, all Stage 3 restrictions will remain as is, and additional curbs will be brought in to tackle the pollution crisis. Stage 4 completely stops the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. LNG, CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will be permitted entry.