Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps by 2,137 in 24 hours, reaches 36,824

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 22:44 IST

Delhi on Friday reported 2,137 new Covid-19 cases in the highest single-day spike so far and 71 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking the national capital’s count to 36,824 according to Delhi Health Department data.

With 71 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the capital’s death toll has now climbed to 1,214. The number of deaths recorded on Friday is also another highest single-day spike.

There are currently, 22,212 active coronavirus positive cases in the city.

At least, 13,398 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease and been discharged from various hospitals in the capital. A total of 667 coronavirus patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The earlier highest single-day spike of 1,877 new Covid-19 cases was recorded a day earlier on June 11.

The national capital currently has 222 containment zones with a high concentration of coronavirus positive cases. At least, 17,261 Covid-19 positive patients are confined to home isolation in the city. The current doubling rate of the coronavirus infection in the national capital is 14 days, so Delhi is likely to see over 56,000 cases by the end of the next two weeks, the Delhi health ministry has predicted.

Except for June 1, when Delhi saw a spike of 990 cases, it has been recording over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases every day from May 28 to June 10, the highest being 2,137 new Covid-19 cases detected in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a petitioner who had challenged the Centre’s decision to relax the nationwide lockdown from June 1, saying that the decision of re-opening had been ordered in a phased manner and was not one that appeared to have been taken in haste.

The petition had sought imposition of a lockdown on grounds that during the earlier lockdown period, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was low. The plea said by allowing the movement of people and economic activities in Delhi, the spread of the virus has severely spiked, resulting in a sharp rise in the number of daily cases.

The Centre after four phases of lockdown adding up to more than two months had announced staggered reopening of economic activity in a bid to save livelihoods.