Delhi to get cloudy skies, rain in coming days; IMD issues thunderstorm warning for northern states

Fresh spells of light rain brought some relief to Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region on Sunday morning. Areas including Noida experienced drizzle, easing the recent spell of heat in the region. Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, lightning and gusty winds across Western Himalayas and NW India; IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Assam and Arunachal. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), overall, 8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Delhi till 8:30 am, reported news agency PTI. Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded 0.8 mm rainfall each, while Palam saw 0.4 mm. Ayanagar and Pitampura received 2.6 mm and 3.5 mm, respectively, the highest among the city’s stations, it added.

IMD forecast for Monday The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies over Delhi on Monday, with strong surface winds reaching 20-30 kmph during the day. On Tuesday, winds are expected to blow at 15-25 kmph under similar cloudy conditions.

The capital city is expected to see a generally cloudy sky over the week, with a spell of very light rain or drizzle expected on Wednesday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds gusting up to 40 kmph.

Rain forecast for Himalayan region, northeast Meanwhile, parts of the Western Himalayas, including Kashmir’s Gulmarg, received fresh snowfall on Sunday, while plains in the region were lashed by rain. Scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall or snowfall is expected over the Western Himalayan region during March 15-21.

In the northeast, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph during March 15-17 and March 20-21.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are forecast for fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rain with similar conditions over the next five to six days, with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura experiencing the same on March 15-17.

Northern states may see rain East Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning on March 16. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand may experience squally winds along with hailstorms on March 15 and 16, the weather agency said.

Uttar Pradesh experienced light rain on Sunday, resulting in a slight drop in temperatures across several districts. Rajasthan, too, saw a brief spell of showers. Several areas in Punjab and Haryana were also lightly rained upon, bringing maximum temperatures down by a few notches.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the western disturbance triggering this weather system is expected to remain active till March 16. Conditions are likely to turn dry on March 17 and 18, leading to a slight rise in temperatures.

The impact of the western disturbance is expected to peak on March 19 and 20, with parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions possibly witnessing thunderstorms, strong winds, and localized rainfall, the weather department added, reported PTI.