Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory after farmers' tractor rally turns violent
Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory after traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital after the ongoing farmers' tractor rally turned violent. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to give information about the situation.
“Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
“Traffic movement is closed from R/A Shankar Road to Talkatora Road & Minto Road. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes,” Delhi Traffic Police added in another tweet.
Read more: Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent
Roads around Meerut Expressway, Akshardham, Pragati Maidan, Vikas Marg, ITO, Mandi House, India Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Delhi-Noida Link Road, Ghazipur border, Singhu border, and Chilla border had to be closed for general traffic earlier in the day as the farmers' rally got out of control. “Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katju Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela and DSIIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads,” traffic police tweeted.
Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO area in the heart of the city after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas. There were chaotic scenes at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.
The tractor parade was to start from the Singhu border and move through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU Shahabad Dairy, Barwala village, Pooth Khurd village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza. From Tikri, tractors were to pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village, Najafgarh excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress workers mark Republic Day with protest in Mussoorie against farm laws
- Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk and after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar raised slogans against the government demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Padma awardee came to Bhopal in ’80s hoping to earn ₹6 daily as labourer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clashes, vandalism, tractors on roads: How farmers' march turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory after farmers' tractor rally turns violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu’s Padma awardees include Balasubrahmanyam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur: Musician Rewben Mashangva, designer Hanjabam Radhe Devi get Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't condone': Tharoor says farmers' flag on Red Fort is 'unfortunate'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't do anything that tarnishes the movement, Yogendra Yadav tells farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans to provide incentive for early commencement of production
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Governor’s balanced development pitch points to 3 capitals plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teacher for 7 decades, 102-year-old class 7 pass out is Padma Shri winner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is me': Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu tractor rally largely peaceful; farmers, cops scuffle in delta areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox