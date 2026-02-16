Delhi traffic police issues advisory for AI summit, class 10 and 12 board exams | Details

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the AI Summit underway at Bharat Mandapam and the commencement of Class 10 and 12 board examinations from Tuesday, February 17. Delhi traffic: Several schools located along major corridors may experience temporary diversions and traffic regulations. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

The AI summit is expected to affect key routes in central and south Delhi due to the movement of VIP and VVIP convoys.

Several schools located along major corridors may experience temporary diversions and traffic regulations.

Also read| AI summit, weddings, exams: Delhi braces for traffic chaos this week | Advisory on what to expect

To ensure smooth movement for candidates appearing in the examinations, nodal officers from the Traffic Police have been deployed at sensitive points and near examination centres, according to the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police.