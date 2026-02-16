Delhi traffic police issues advisory for AI summit, class 10 and 12 board exams | Details
Delhi traffic: Movement of VIP and VVIP convoys linked to the summit is expected to affect key routes in central and south Delhi.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the AI Summit underway at Bharat Mandapam and the commencement of Class 10 and 12 board examinations from Tuesday, February 17.
The AI summit is expected to affect key routes in central and south Delhi due to the movement of VIP and VVIP convoys.
Several schools located along major corridors may experience temporary diversions and traffic regulations.
To ensure smooth movement for candidates appearing in the examinations, nodal officers from the Traffic Police have been deployed at sensitive points and near examination centres, according to the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police.
Suggested routes
- Atal Adarsh Sr. Sec Vidyalaya, Tilak Marg, New Delhi
Route-1: Sarai Kale Khan–Ring Road–Under IP Flyover–T/L IP Marg–Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk–T/L B.S.Z Marg–Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk–Tilak Marg–T/L Tilak Lane
Route-2: Connaught Place Outer Circle–T/L Minto Road–T/R D.D.U. Marg–Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk–T/R B.S.Z Marg–Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk–Tilak Marg–T/L Tilak Lane
2. Atal Adarsh Sr. Sec Vidyalaya, Bapu Dham, New Delhi
Route-1: Moti Bagh Flyover–Shanti Path–T/L Nayay Marg–T/L Satya Marg–Chandra Gupta Marg–Jesus and Mary Marg
Route-2: Vande Mataram Marg–Dhaula Kuan–Ring Road–T/L San Martin Marg
3. Atal Adarsh Sr. Sec Vidyalaya, A.P.J Kalam Lane, New Delhi
Route-1: AIIMS Flyover–Aurobindo Marg–Aurobindo Chowk–T/R Prithvi Raj Road–T/L APJ Lane
Route-2: Vande Mataram Marg–Dhaula Kuan–Ring Road–T/L San Martin Marg–T/R Panchsheel Marg–Kemal Ataturk Marg–Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road–T/R APJ Lane
4. Navyug Sr. Sec School Vinay Marg New Delhi
Route-1: AIIMS Flyover–Aurobindo Marg–T/L Safdarjung Flyover–T/L Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg–T/R Towards Railway Bridge on Lane G–T/R Satya Marg
Route-2: Vande Mataram Marg–Dhaula Kuan–Ring Road–T/L San Martin Marg–T/R Panchsheel Marg–R/A Samrat U-Turn Panchsheel–T/L Vinay Marg–T/L Satya Marg
5. Kitchner Road-SV Kitchner Road, Malcha Marg (Sarvodaya Sr. Sec)
Route-1: AIIMS Flyover–Aurobindo Marg–Aurobindo Chowk–T/L Safdarjung Road–T/L Kemal Attaturk Marg–R/A Samrat–Panchsheel Marg–R/A Nyaya Marg/Panchsheel–T/L Nyaya Marg–T/L Malcha Marg
Route-2: Vande Mataram Marg–Dhaula Kuan–Ring Road–T/L San Martin Marg–T/R Panchsheel Marg–R/A Nyaya Marg/Panchsheel–T/L Nyaya Marg–T/L Malcha Marg
6. Pandara Road-GBSSS Pandara Road (Sr. Sec)
Route-1: Mool Chand Flyover–Lala Lajpat Rai Marg–Under Lodhi Flyover–T/L Lodhi Road–T/R Arch Bishop Macarius Marg–T/L Subramania Bharti Marg–T/R Pandara Road
Route-2: IP Flyover–Ring Road–Sarai Kale Khan–T/L Barapula Flyover–Take Second Left Loop for Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Towards Lodhi Flyover–T/L Lodhi Road–T/R Arch Bishop Macarius Marg–T/L Subramania Bharti Marg–T/R Pandara Road
7. CM SHRI School, Pandara Road (Sr. Sec)
Route-1: Mool Chand Flyover–Lala Lajpat Rai Marg–Under Lodhi Flyover–T/L Lodhi Road–T/R Arch Bishop Macarius Marg–T/L Subramania Bharti Marg–T/R Pandara Road
Route-2: IP Flyover–Ring Road–Sarai Kale Khan–T/L Barapula Flyover–Take Second Left Loop for Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Towards Lodhi Flyover–T/L Lodhi Road–T/R Arch Bishop Macarius Marg–T/L Subramania Bharti Marg–T/R Pandara Road
Commuters are advised to avoid non-essential travel on routes leading to central Delhi during peak hours.
The Delhi Traffic Police has urged citizens to cooperate with on-ground personnel and follow diversion signage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
