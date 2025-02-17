'Real feminism': Delhi woman auto-rickshaw driver inspires Reddit, post viral

A routine commute in Delhi led to an inspiring encounter for a social media user, who found herself at the back of an auto-rickshaw driven by a woman driver, quite an unusual occurrence in the national capital. The female auto rickshaw had to fight against an unsupportive husband and in-laws to claim her independence.(Hindustan Times)

The passenger, though initially hesitant to board the auto, was captivated by the driver’s confidence and friendly demeanour and took a ride.

Her decision to board the woman's auto-rickshaw resulted in a moving conversation that according to the passenger would stay with her "for the rest of her life."

As per the passenger's post on Reddit, the driver, Neelam, opened up to the passenger about why she chose to enter a male-dominated profession and the challenges that followed her.

Neelam shared how she had to fight against an unsupportive husband and in-laws to claim her independence and provide for a better future for her daughter.

The Reddit post shared by a user who goes by the name 'FeatureAnnual9088,' quickly went viral. The post garnered over 2,400 upvotes and triggered a wave of admiration for Neelam’s courage and resilience.

The female driver, motivated by a desire to provide a better life for her daughter, became an auto-rickshaw driver.

"Now every ride she takes isn't just about reaching a destination. It's about proving a point, reclaiming her life, and building a better future for her daughter, one where fear has no place. Neelam isn't just driving an auto. She's driving change," the caption of the post read.

In an overwhelming online response to Neelam's story, users admired her courage in breaking the stereotypes and gender roles.

'Breaking stereotypes': How social media reacted

“So happy to see her breaking stereotypes,” commented one user.

“This is the real feminism—where motivation thrives with true determination to bring positive, equal change in society. Keep working hard, ladies, and take your stand whenever it seems necessary," wrote another Reddit user.

Another user praised Neelam as a “pathbreaker and inspiration for everyone,” and wished her all the best.