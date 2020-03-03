Demand for masks, sanitisers increases

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:55 IST

After the first person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Delhi, there has been a surge in demand for masks and hand sanitisers in Delhi, especially the Mayur Vihar area where the 45-year old patient lives.

“We have received more than the usual number of customers for hand sanitisers ever since the news of a person in Mayur Vihar found positive with coronavirus came to light. A customer today bought eight hand sanitisers for all his family members!” said Manoj Gupta, who runs a pharmacy in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

The Apollo Pharmacy in Mall of India, Noida ran out of pocket-sized hand sanitizers on Tuesday.

An HT reporter also spotted several people wearing N95 masks in the area. In Vasundhara Enclave, shopkeepers were surprised when the sale of masks went up despite lower pollution levels.

Samrat Jain, who owns a shop in the area, said that many people had bought masks for their children on Tuesday. “People generally buy masks during the pollution season in our area. But in the last two days, we have got many customers looking for masks, citing the coronavirus threat. Masks for children are in demand,” he said.

Surbhi Sharma, who lives in Mayur Vihar, said there was panic among the residents in her neighbourhood. “So many messages about the outbreak of coronavirus are making the rounds on social media, creating more panic among people. My neighbours have asked me to avoid eating chicken and eggs as a precautionary measure,” she said.

The origin of the virus is still unknown; however. A Delhi government advisory suggested that people avoid eating frozen meat.