Demolition at Delhi’s Bhoomihin Camp begins following HC order on ‘illegal huts’

A demolition drive is underway at Bhoomihin Camp, located in Kalkaji area of the capital city New Delhi following directions from the High Court. Demolition drive at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp on Wednesday.(ANI)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomihin Camp, directing them to vacate their premises in view of the demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly and AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi, staged an anti-demolition drive protests in the area, following which she was detained by the Delhi Police.

Atishi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that the BJP and Rekha Gupta will be cursed by the slum dwellers.

"BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow, and I am being jailed today because I am raising my voice for these slum dwellers. 'BJP aur Rekha Gupta ko jhuggi waalon ki haay lagegi.' ... BJP will never come back," Atishi said a day earlier.

After Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police during protests against the anti-demolition drive, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on the ruling BJP government, accusing them of deteriorating the situation of the city.

In a social media post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "They ruined Delhi in just three months."

On Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises given the upcoming demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

According to the notice, residents were asked to vacate voluntarily within three days--June 8, 9, and 10. The notice stated that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities.

The DDA further read, "Any belongings left inside the huts during demolition will be removed, and the agency will not be held responsible for any damage or loss to personal property."

The DDA had appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth and orderly process.

On June 1, a demolition drive at Madrasi camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi, was conducted by the authorities, on the orders of the Delhi High Court, to clear encroachments in the area along the Barapulla drain.

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.