IndiGo warns of flight disruptions as fog reduces visibility; delays likely at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

IndiGo on Saturday issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible delays and changes in flight schedules as dense fog and cold conditions prevailed over parts of north and east India. Dense fog disrupts air travel in parts of north India, Indigo issues advisory(Representative image/HT photo)

The airline said airports in Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ranchi remain impacted due to fluctuating visibility, leading to slower-than-usual flight operations. IndiGo said it is closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and prioritising safety and regulatory compliance.

In a post on X, the airline said: “Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Ranchi, continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritizing safety and compliance with visibility requirements.”

IndiGo added that its airport teams are available to assist passengers at terminals and urged travellers to stay patient while operations stabilise.

Fog advisory extended to east and NCR

IndiGo also cautioned passengers travelling via Agartala, Bagdogra and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad, citing low visibility and fog that could affect flight schedules.

“Low visibility and fog over #Agartala, #Bagdogra, and #Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” the airline said.

The passenger advisory came as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a dense fog advisory for Agartala, Siliguri and Ghaziabad, and parts of Punjab Haryana urging commuters and travellers to remain cautious and stay updated on weather and travel advisories.

Punjab and Haryana reel under intense cold

Punjab and Haryana continued to witness intense cold conditions, with dense fog reported in several areas on Saturday morning.

Ballowal Saunkhri in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest location in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, according to the local meteorological department cited by PTI news agency.

Amritsar recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, while Ludhiana registered 4.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala’s minimum temperature stood at 7 degrees Celsius. Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded lows of 5.4, 6, 4.9 and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram coldest in Haryana

In neighbouring Haryana, Gurugram emerged as the coldest place, recording a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius. Ambala’s minimum temperature was 9.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while Hisar recorded 5 degrees Celsius. Karnal saw a low of 8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 5.5, 7.2, 6.5 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.