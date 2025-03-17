Menu Explore
Deputy NSA of Taiwan set to participate in global summit

ByRezaul H Laskar
Mar 17, 2025 02:48 PM IST

Hsu, deputy secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council and advisor at Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, will be part of a panel discussion

Taiwan’s deputy national security adviser Hsu Szu-chien is among the speakers at this year’s Raisina Dialogue, perhaps the first time that a senior Taiwanese official has publicly participated in an official event in the country.

Hsu is visiting India with a Taiwanese delegation. (Raisina Dialogue | Official X account)
Hsu is visiting India with a Taiwanese delegation that includes I-Chung Lai, president of The Prospect Foundation, a government-affiliated think tank that focuses on global politics and economy and security and strategic challenges and advises the government.

It is not usual for visits by senior Taiwanese security officials to be publicly acknowledged. Though senior Taiwanese officials attended Raisina Dialogue in past, their participation was kept low-key and they had no public engagements, people aware of the matter said.

Also Read: US trade policies, global order on agenda of Raisina Dialogue

Hsu, deputy secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council and advisor at Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, will be part of a panel discussion on the theme of “Stress Test: Treaties face moment of truth” on Monday, according to the schedule for the Raisina Dialogue.

Other members of the panel include Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, secretary of state in Poland’s foreign ministry and experts from US and Germany. In recent months, Hsu was among two senior members of Taiwan’s government who travelled to US to meet members of President Donald Trump’s transition team. These visits came at a time when China’s military stepped up its activities near Taiwan Strait.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
