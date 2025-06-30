'Despite having a woman CM...': BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata student gangrape

Amid the intensifying political row in West Bengal over the gangrape of a law student in Kolkata, the BJP has demanded the “immediate resignation” of chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) consistently “attempts to save the accused” in such cases and accused the government of failing to protect women in the state despite having a woman chief minister. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee(ANI)

BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, “Despite having a woman chief minister, West Bengal has become rank 1 in the exploitation and atrocities against women. It happens every time that the accused is a member of the TMC. TMC always tries to save the accused. It does not stand with the family members of the victim. We demand the immediate resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee, and then only the victim's family will get justice."

“TMC has become synonymous with the atrocities being committed against women today. TMC MLAs who give statements like why the victim went when college was closed and what the party can do if a friend did such an act should think about how they will feel if something similar happened to women in their family, and others make such statements,” he said while speaking to ANI news agency.

Meanwhile, a four-member fact-finding team from the BJP left for Kolkata on Monday morning to look into the alleged gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College. The team’s objective is to review the law and order situation in West Bengal.

The committee comprises former Union ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra.

Speaking to ANI, Satpal Singh said the team will interact with all concerned parties and attempt to meet the survivor’s family. He also expressed hope that Mamata Banerjee would allow the delegation to visit all relevant locations.

The incident occurred on June 25 at the government-run South Calcutta Law College, where four individuals — three accused and a college guard — have been arrested.

The Kolkata Police has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Suburban Division) Pradip Ghoshal, to probe the incident. The SIT is expected to record the confidential statements of the survivor and her parents.

Officials said the police are examining whether the crime was premeditated. “Going by the sequence of events, it appears that the prime accused tortured the victim after she rejected his marriage proposal. This has been corroborated by the circumstantial evidence,” an officer said, adding, “But whether it was a pre-planned crime needs to be proved.”

According to the investigation, the survivor told the accused that she was in a relationship and “happy with him,” and refused to “cheat him” when the main accused, Manojit Mishra, proposed marriage.

The woman has also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her boyfriend and frame her parents in false cases if she continued to resist the proposal. A medical report conducted on Friday confirmed she was gangraped.

TMC issues show cause notice to MLA Madan Mitra

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday issued a show cause notice to party MLA Madan Mitra for making what it called "unwanted, unnecessary, and insensitive comments" regarding the alleged gangrape of a law student in Kolkata.

The notice, signed by TMC state president and Rajya Sabha MP Subrata Bakshi, accused the Kamarhati MLA of breaching party discipline and asked him to submit an explanation within three days.

"A very heinous and extremely sad incident has taken place against a law student in the town of Kolkata. The top leadership of the party has expressed special sorrow over this very sensitive incident of sad and brutal torture and has strongly condemned this incident. The administration is taking necessary action. The miscreants have been identified and arrested promptly," the letter said.

It further stated, “Your unwanted, unnecessary and insensitive comments on 28th June 2025 in this regard have hurt the image of our party in every way. At the same time, your comments have gone against the strict stand of the party. You are ordered to show cause within the next three days for this behaviour of breach of party discipline.”

The controversy began after Mitra made remarks perceived as victim-blaming, suggesting the survivor could have avoided the incident.

"This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed... nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this wouldn't have happened. If she had informed someone before going or had taken a couple of friends with her, then this wouldn't have happened," Mitra said on Saturday.