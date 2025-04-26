Devendra Fadnavis issues warning to Pak national overstaying in Maharashtra: ‘Face legal action’

Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reiterated that Pakistani nationals who overstay after the revocation of their visas will face legal action, a crackdown launched post the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, died. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned Pakistani nationals that he will take legal action if they overstay in the state.(HT_PRINT)

Devendra Fadnavis made the statement at an event in Pune after he met the kin of two of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The state has so far identified 5,000 Pakistani nationals, out of which a 1,000 who are here on short-term visas are to be deported, a minister said on Saturday. Follow Pahalgam attack news LIVE updates here

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam said there could be 4,000 long term visas belonging to those who have come to the state for work and other reasons.

“According to my estimate there could be 4,000 long term visas of which 1,000 are the SAARC visa, those who have come to the state for film work, medical ground, journalism, personal work,” Kadam was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The move comes after the Union government issued a directive, stating that all visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked from April 27. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid till April 29.

Union home minister Amit Shah also reached to chief ministers of all states and asked them to identify Pakistani citizens who will be deported.

"We have sought a list (of Pakistani nationals who have come to India), they are being identified and police officials have been instructed to ensure that no Pakistani national stays in Maharashtra for more than 48 hours. Action will be taken against Pakistani nationals who overstay (in Maharashtra)," ANI news agency quoted Fadnavis as saying on Friday.

Fadnavis meets families of victims

On Saturday afternoon, the Maharashtra chief minister also visited Kaustubh Ganbote's house in Kondhwa, Pune, and spoke to the deceased's wife Sangita, who had survived the horrific incident.

He also visited Santosh Jagdale's residence in Karvenagar, and met the victim's daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha. Union minister JP Nadda is also set to visit the victims families in Pune today to offer condolences.

Jagdale and Ganbote were two among 26 civilians who lost their lives during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.