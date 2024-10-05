Devotees complimenting Tirupati laddu quality improved, will consult IIT on processes at TTD: AP CM

Tirupati , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara temple on Tirumala hills have expressed satisfaction over the quality of 'laddu prasadam'. Addressing media persons after inaugurating the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Tirumala hills, Naidu said besides setting up labs for checking the quality of ingredients used to make laddu prasadam, if required, the TTD may also consult IIT at Tirupati to take its suggestions on the processes at Tirumala. The CM's remarks came amid recent allegations of the CM and TTD Executive Officer that adulterated ghee was used in making laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress regime, a charge rubbished by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Several people expressed happiness saying that they were satisfied . We have seen several incidents of people expressing dissatisfaction over the quality of Laddu in Tirumala Hills. They agitated on that issue which is not auspicious. Those issues were ignored previously. Today we are taking the feedback from the devotees,” he said. Asserting that the present regime won't tolerate any impurity issues, he said the TTD is committed to protect the sanctity of Lord Balaji “TTD and also the government are here to protect the purity and sanctity of Lord Balaji or Sri Venkateshwar Swamy. That is our commitment. That is our dedication. We will do our best. You are seeing the improvements. We will take it to the logical conclusion with perfect management of things in future,” he said. Earlier in the day, Naidu held a review meeting with senior officials of TTD, the custodian of Venkateswara Swamy temple, also asked them to make sure only the best quality ingredients go into making prasadams , an official release from the temple authorities said. He further suggested that VIP culture be reduced in Tirumala and steps be taken to avoid hustle and bustle when celebrities visit the temple. The decoration at the temple should be simple and spiritual with no hype and unnecessary expenditure. The CM also suggested to Endowments Minister Anam Rannarayana Reddy that not only TTD but all temples should take the opinion of devotees in all respects. Naidu opined that no other word should be heard on the Tirumala Hills except the “Govinda namam”. The Chief Minister advised officials to increase the forest area from 72 to 80 percent in Tirumala. Naidu stayed here on Friday night and offered “Pattu Vastralu” on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams. The CM also launched Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendar and diary for 2025.

Devotees complimenting Tirupati laddu quality improved, will consult IIT on processes at TTD: AP CM