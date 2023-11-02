News / India News / DGCA wants CBI, ED to probe graft charges against official

DGCA wants CBI, ED to probe graft charges against official

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Nov 02, 2023 01:41 PM IST

The move comes after the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) and the aviation regulator, on Wednesday, received another anonymous email making allegations of corruption

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday approached the civil aviation ministry to transfer a case of bribery, involving one of its officials, to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), people aware of the matter said.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) (Representative Photo)
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) (Representative Photo)

The move comes after the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) and the aviation regulator, on Wednesday, received another anonymous email making allegations of corruption against its former director of flight training, Captain Anil Gill, who was last week reassigned to the aerosports department.

HT tried to reach out to DGCA and MoCA for a response but did not get one immediately.

Officials aware of the matter said the case was likely to be handed over to the central investigating agencies for further probe.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

