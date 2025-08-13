Dhankhar skipped function at Rajasthan alma mater after confirming availability

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar skipped the founder’s day celebration of his alma mater, Sainik School Chittorgarh (Rajasthan), on August 8, even as his office confirmed his availability for a visit and naming of the sports arena after him, people aware of the matter said. Dhankhar has not been seen in public since his abrupt resignation on July 21. (Sourced)

The Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) inspector general, also an alumnus of the school, eventually inaugurated the Jagdeep Dhankhar Sports Arena.

The reason for Dhankar’s absence and when he informed the school authorities of his unavailability was unclear. The Vice President’s Office had informally confirmed his availability in the third week of June for the school function.

Dhankhar’s resignation citing health grounds was unprecedented and unexpected. It came after he presided over the first day of the monsoon session in the Rajya Sabha. Theories surrounding Dhankhar’s exit swirled. They gathered momentum from the government’s delayed response to his resignation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s terse message came 15 hours and 18 minutes after the resignation.

People aware of the matter said Dhankhar’s office communicated his availability for the Chittorgarh function after the school representatives and students visited the Vice President’s Enclave on June 5. They quoted him telling the students that he would expect them to visit Parliament and be his guests. He promised to visit Sainik School and his own Sanga House.

“He visited his alma mater in 2023. We do not know if he decided to skip it [the function] or if this was prompted by his decision to resign. He has always been connected to Sainik schools and visited many across the country,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

There was no response from the school administration to HT’s email on Dhankhar’s communication about his inability to attend the function.

Former Army chief Dalbir Suhag and chief information commissioner Heeralal Samariya are among other prominent alumni of the Sainik School Chittorgarh.