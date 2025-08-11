Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Congress of selective outrage for criticising EC

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday criticised the Congress for accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of irregularities adding that those who carry a copy of the Constitution and claim to be its protectors, are the ones who are indulging in anti-constitutional activities by seeking to discredit institutions. Pradhan also slammed the opposition’s march to the EC office, pointing out that it was being done as a photo-op. (Dharmendra Pradhan | Official X account)

He also accused the party of making unsubstantiated allegations.

“Their anarchist theory is dangerous for democracy. The Congress party and leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi are “directionless, and have no clear issue to raise, which is why they have opted to take recourse in anarchist tendencies”, he said.

“If you (Gandhi) had any faith in the Constitution, you would have filed an affidavit,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of selective outrage, he said the party has no qualms about the poll process when it wins the elections.

“The country can see if there is anyone who is working against the Constitution, it is led by Rahul Gandhi. SIR is not happening for the first time in the country. Congress lies about EVMs, raises the issue of Maharashtra elections, Haryana elections and creates a mountain of lies… It is their well-thought-out strategy to create a state of anarchy… I appeal to the Opposition and the Congress party to raise all issues in Parliament...” he said.

“There are representatives in a democracy. The Election Commission had said they will meet 30 MPs, which in itself is a big number... representatives of each party could have gone, but they wanted a photo-op,” he said.

Members of the INDI alliance marched to the EC from Parliament on Monday as some leaders have been invited by the poll panel for an interaction.

Slamming the Congress for raking up the issue of irregularities in the voter-list, the minister said, additions and deletions in the list are part of the process and have been followed since independence.

“His lies have been punctured with evidence. They want illegal residents on the list, this is their policy of appeasement and votebank politics… SIR is underway in Bihar, and Gandhi should visit the state and get those names that were deleted added to the voters list.