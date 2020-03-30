Differently abled docs being denied exemption: Activist

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:49 IST

NEW DELHI: Despite a government order to exempt people with disabilities from work during the ongoing lockdown, health care personnel with disabilities across several states have complained of being pushed into service since the sector is part of the essential services.

On March 27, the department of personnel and training (DoPT) issued an order that all ministries and departments, while drawing up a roster of staff required to attend essential services within their respective ministries and departments, should keep in mind that persons with disabilities are exempted.

The DoPT’s order to exempt doctors with disabilities, however, is not being followed said Dr Satendra Singh of Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, a disability rights group. “In many states in government run as well as private hospitals doctors and other healthcare personnel are not being allowed to remain home; despite the fact that most of them have either co-morbid conditions or have low immunity. Disabled doctors also face a lot of problems navigating, because they need to hold on to railings will walking which makes them susceptible to catching infections,” he said.

HT spoke to three doctors with disabilities in two states who claimed their departments turned down their request to work from home. “In my department we are doing only minimal invasive procedures, since aerosols are prohibited because of the threat of infection, there is very little we can do. But it is difficult to maintain protocol for distancing,” said a dentist who has been denied leave.

A second doctor who is wheelchair bound said, her leave has also been turned down; even though the department she works for has scaled down operations substantially.

“The OPDs are not running to capacity, yet we are being forced to show up. I understand this is a health emergency, but my specialization does not even require me to see patients who test positive for corona virus. However, being the hospital exposes me to risks and my wheelchair that goes everywhere in the hospital can become a mode of contamination for my family,” the second doctor said.

A third doctor, also a wheelchair user said the doctors have to work with minimal PPEs, increasing their risk of catching the infection. Two of these doctors are attached to government-run hospitals.

Referring to the gap in supplies of PPEs, Singh said it makes imminent sense for hospitals to allow their health care staff to work in batches. “This is a health emergency and we need all hands on the deck, but the doctors need to be protected as well,” he said.

In a letter to the union ministry of health and family welfare, Singh said the number of health care personnel present during the procedure should be limited to only those essential for patient care and procedure support. “Professionals with disabilities may be exempted while performing Aerosol-Generating Procedures, work restriction and sick leave policies for them should be non-punitive, flexible, and consistent with disability accommodations as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,” the letter sent on March 22 said.

An official of the social justice and empowerment ministry, the nodal ministry for issues related to disability said, “Our guidelines are clear; those with visual impairment and severe disability should be exempt from service. Hospital administrations will take a call on how to interpret this.”

On Saturday, the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD) under the ministry urged the union home ministry to ensure minimum support services during the lockdown period. In a letter to the home secretary, DEPwD said persons with disabilities are very vulnerable in situations of risk, need continuous care and support and many of them are dependent on caretakers.

It has demanded that a letter for issuance of instructions to law enforcement authorities in the states and UTs to take immediate steps to issue passes to the caregivers of persons with disabilities on a priority basis.