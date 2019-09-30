e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Digital news organizations’ body meet Union minister Prakash Javadekar

The DNPA is an organisation of the digital arms of leading media companies of the country

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash javadekar with a delegation of the Digital News Publishers’ Association.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash javadekar with a delegation of the Digital News Publishers’ Association.(HT PHOTO)
         

Members of India’s leading digital news publishing organisations met Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday and discussed a range of issues including the challenges posed by fake news, the Digital News Publishers’ Association (DNPA) said.

“The delegation apprised the minister about the various initiatives undertaken by the DNPA and its members over the last few months, after its inception. The delegation also discussed the challenges posed by fake news and the menace it was causing in society. The minister too acknowledged the that fake news was becoming a major issue and appreciated the steps initiated by DNPA members,” it said in a statement.

Pawan Agarwal, Chairman DNPA, said that digital arms of the traditional media companies have maintained high editorial standards in providing the most credible and authentic news - across languages - to the ever-growing population of digital news readers in India and abroad.

The DNPA delegation also discussed ways in which it could collaborate with the government in maximising future potential of the digital new industry to propagate and disseminate knowledge among general public.

“The meeting with the Union minister discussed issues pertaining to creation of the right environment for news organisations to flourish, so that they can deliver on their responsibilities as free media in a democratic society. The minister said that he believes such initiatives from the responsible media community will go a long way in delivering news and disseminating information in a credible manner across the length and breadth of the country,” the statement said.

Established on September 21, 2018, DNPA is an organisation of the digital arms of leading media companies of the country, representing both print and television entities. The founding members of DNPA are Dainik Bhaskar, India Today, NDTV, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, The Times of India, Amar Ujala, Jagran New Media, Eenadu and Malayalam Manorama.

These members together cater to almost 70% of India’s digital audiences. DNPA is open to membership from like-minded credible publisher organisations who believe in supporting the cause of independent, credible and responsible media.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 19:57 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News