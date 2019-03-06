Digvijaya Singh dares PM Modi to prosecute him over Pulwama tweet

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday dared Pirme Minister Narendra Modi to prosecute him after he came under fire for a tweet describing the Pulwama terror attack as an ‘accident’ on Tuesday.

“My tweet for which you and your minsters branded me as a Pakistani supporter and traitor was put out in Delhi where the police is under the central government. If you have the courage, please file a case against me,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

On Tuesday he had tweeted saying the foreign media had raised doubts over India’s air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan after the Pulwama ‘accident’ and this has raised questions over the credibility of the government.

That tweet drew the government’s fire with PM Modi saying, “The party that ruled our country for decades is now questioning the ability of our brave forces. Today, a leader from Madhya Pradesh said that the Pulwama terror attack was an accident. This is their mentality...”

Several other ministers also criticised him for referring to the attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed as an ‘accident’, prompting him to come up with another tweet saying, “Is there any doubt that it was a terror attack in Pulwama? But why is Modi’s troll army hesitant to answer the real issue?”

Digvijaya Singh had also retweeted a clip of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya where he had said that there was no security lapse in Pulwama and also described the incident as an ‘accident.’

Union Minister VK Singh tweeted: “Calling a terrorist attack an ‘accident’ should NOT be the political discourse in our country. @digvijaya_28 ji, would you call Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination an accident? Don’t weaken the nation & the morale of our armed forces with these senseless jibes.”

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that Indians have a right to know about the casualties in the air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Pakistan. Opposition parties have also been asking the BJP-led NDA government to reveal the exact number of terrorists killed in the February 26 air strike.

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lashed out at opposition parties including the Congress for seeking clarification on the number of deaths of terrorists in the air strike saying those raising the question should go to Pakistan and count the bodies.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 09:54 IST