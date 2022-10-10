‘Direct onslaught on India’s soul’: Stalin jabs Shah-led panel’s advice on Hindi

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday hit out at a parliamentary panel recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical institutions across the country.

The parliamentary committee, headed by Union home minister Amit Shah, has recommended the usage of Hindi as a medium of instruction in technical and non-technical institutions, including IITs in Hindi-speaking states and respective local languages in other parts of India.

The panel presented a report on the matter to President Droupadi Murmu last month. It also recommended that local languages be given preference over English in all states.

On Monday, Stalin tweeted, “The rigorous thrust by the Union BJP government for Hindi imposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul.”

Sharing a statement with the tweet, Stalin said the parliamentary panel's report recommended that English be replaced by Hindi as the medium of instruction in all central institutions, central universities and Kendra Vidyalayas.

“Why is it recommended to discontinue English language question papers in the Union recruitment examinations to give preference for Hindi?” the chief minister wrote.

If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land.



Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India.



He also accused the BJP-led Union government of continuously attempting to impose Hindi with utter disregard for the Constitution.

He also accused the BJP-led Union government of continuously attempting to impose Hindi with utter disregard for the Constitution.

Stating that India's ‘unity in diversity’ calls for treating all languages equally, he said, “We should strive to make all languages as the official languages of the Union government.”

In a subsequent tweet, Stalin wrote that imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. He also warned that if proposals made by the parliamentary panel were implemented, the vast non-Hindi-speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their land.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had earlier opposed the panel recommendations by saying this ran contrary to the spirit of the Constitution and the country's linguistic diversity.

"We strongly oppose these efforts which stem from the RSS conception of one nation, one culture, one language. It runs contrary to the spirit of the Indian Constitution and our country’s linguistic diversity," the CPI (M) said in a tweet on Sunday.

