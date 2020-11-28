e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Disability rights organization to send sipper to Taloja jail for Stan Swamy

Disability rights organization to send sipper to Taloja jail for Stan Swamy

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled’s reaction came after a special court in Mumbai on Thursday again rejected Swamy’s application for a straw and sipper, and sought a response from the National Investigation Agency on his request

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 13:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
83-year-old Stan Swamy was arrested from his residence in Ranchi on October 8 for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case and is lodged at the Taloja Jail in Mumbai
83-year-old Stan Swamy was arrested from his residence in Ranchi on October 8 for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case and is lodged at the Taloja Jail in Mumbai(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Tribal activist Stan Swamy’s painful wait for a sipper cannot be tolerated any longer, said a prominent disability rights organisation that is planning to send the drinking aid to the jailed octogenarian, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The 83-year-old was arrested from his residence in Ranchi on October 8 for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case and is lodged at the Taloja Jail in Mumbai.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled’s(NPRD) reaction came after a special court in Mumbai on Thursday again rejected Swamy’s application for a straw and sipper, and sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on his request.

The court will hear the matter on December 4.

The agency had earlier this month sought 20 days time to respond to the activist’s request for a straw and sipper, and had said it did not take these items from Swamy during his arrest, as claimed by the activist.

“The painful wait that Swamy will have to endure for a sipper cannot be tolerated any longer. December 4, when the very same court decides again, is seven days away. Stan cannot be refused fluids for such a long period. The NPRD and its affiliating units have therefore decided to send sippers to the jailor of Taloja Jail, Maharashtra, to be given to Stan Swamy,” the NPRD said in a statement.

It also appealed to all disability rights organisations, activists and all those who seek justice for the activist and stand in defence of his rights to join this campaign and send sippers to Swamy.

“It took 20 long days for the NIA to come up with a claim that they did not seize these items from Stan’s possession. Even if we accept the NIA’s contention, the special court should have taken a humanitarian view and ordered that he be provided with an utensil that would assist him in intaking fluids including water. The refusal to do so is atrocious to say the least,” the NPRD said.

Swamy is a person living with Parkinson’s disease, which is a condition recognised as disabling as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, it said and expressed outrage at the continued denial of a sipper and straw to the activist.

The NPRD said that “as per various laws and international conventions to which India is a signatory, it is obligatory that Stan Swamy be provided with requisite age and disability appropriate requirements, assistive aids including straws and sippers as also human care assistance”.

“Denial of the same constitutes a violation of his basic rights,” it said.

Swamy, was arrested for his alleged role inciting mob violence in Koregaon Bhima near Pune in Maharashtra on January 1, 2018.

tags
top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
CBI raids 45 premises in 3 states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
CBI raids 45 premises in 3 states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In